Cathy Kelley Reveals What Brought Her Back to WWE

Cathy Kelley is excited to be back in WWE and sounds like she is very happy working under WWE’s new leadership team.

Kelley first joined WWE in 2016 and worked for the company a backstage correspondent and host. After her release in 2020, she appeared on Confidence in Life Changes and spoke to Maria Menounous about what led to her to leave her dream job.

She cited exhaustion from the hectic travel schedule and “restrictions” placed on her as the two primary reasons. She also left the door open for an eventual return.

A lot has changed since then, most notably Vince McMahon retiring from WWE in July 2022. McMahon spent 40 years running the organization he purchased from his father in 1982.

WWE’s new executive team includes Stephanie McMahon serving as Chairwoman and co-CEO with Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, Frank Riddick as President & Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Dunn as Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution.

What Brought Cathy Kelley Back to WWE?

Cathy Kelley recently appeared on The Big Thing and revealed a ‘happy birthday’ text to Triple H got the ball rolling on her return.

“I remember I just sent him a birthday text and that’s sort of what snowballed everything for me coming back,” she said.

Kelley always enjoyed working closely with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. In light of the recent management shakeup, the ‘restrictions’ that hindered her first run were no longer an issue.

“Working for them was very appealing. I think that they are both the epitome of what great leadership looks like.”

Kelley is a talented performer and a valuable asset to WWE’s broadcast team. Her sentiments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s leadership qualities have been echoed by countless others who have worked under them.

