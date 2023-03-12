Cedric Alexander Teases Challenging Wes Lee For The NXT North American Title

Former Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander has teased going to WWE NXT to challenge for the brand’s North American Championship.

Wes Lee, who won the title in a Fatal 4-Way match at Halloween Havoc, issued an open challenge for anyone to face him for this belt.

Alexander expressed his interest in facing the champion by taking to Twitter and writing that he is free on Tuesday nights, and has never challenged for the NXT North American title. He asked Lee if he is feeling “froggy.”

I’m free Tuesday nights…..



I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title….



Hey @WesLee_WWE you feeling froggy? @WWENXT — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 12, 2023

Alexander was involved with The Hurt Business stable. While that did wonders for fellow stablemate Bobby Lashley as he went on to capture the WWE Championship, Alexander didn’t get much of a major push during that time.

The Hurt Business then broke up, and Alexander was not seen on WWE TV for quite some time. Being inactive and with nothing to do on the main roster, it seems like going to NXT might be a good idea for the 33-year-old wrestler.

Alexander has actually made a few appearances on the black and gold brand before. While Lee and Alexander have never faced each other in the ring, it will likely be a good match considering how Lee has had a solid run so far and Alexander is good with high-flying in the ring.

Alexander didn’t start with NXT in the WWE because he made his debut for the company in 2016 at the 205 Live roster. He even became the Cruiserweight Champion and had some entertaining matches with the likes of Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, and Drew Gulak.

It remains to be seen if Alexander can actually get a chance to face Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. And even if he does, only time will tell if he will be successful in capturing the title for himself.