Cesar Duran Will Face Alex Hammerstone At MLW Azteca Underground

Cesar Duran will be stepping in the ring this Friday in Dallas, Texas at Major League Wrestling’s Azteca Underground supercard event.

The company announced the booking of the match, stating that it will have a no holds barred stipulation.

The proprietor of Azteca Underground and MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran will make his in-ring debut for the promotion. Duran has booked himself in a match against the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

According to the announcement, Duran has stated that Hammerstone will be begging to quit in under 5 minutes as he will showcase his lucha skills in the ring.

Ever since Alex Hammerstone won the World Championship at the Winner takes all match in MLW Fightland in October, Cesar Duran has been after him. Hammerstone has rejected Duran’s offer to be under his control, earning the ire of the MLW matchmaker.

El Jefe has said that this match is not a publicity stunt, and there will be “violent consequences” at the event for Hammerstone.

Cesar Duran vs. Hammerstone signed for this Friday in Dallas https://t.co/YjhSBWEHRd — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 29, 2022

Alex Hammerstone is already booked in a six-man tag team match on the event, teaming up with The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) going against the team of King Muertes, Mads Krügger, and Richard Holliday.

“Seeing the Von Erichs wrestle in Dallas is a rite of passage; like seeing Elvis in Memphis, if you’re a fan of the sport, this is an experience you can’t afford to miss,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said about the tag-team match. “And what better way than a six-man clash featuring some of MLW’s top-ranked and most dangerous.”

MLW will also hold the Intimidation Games event as a FUSION taping on Thursday, March 31 at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas. A triple threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship has been set with the champion Alex Hammerstone defending his title against Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger. MLW also said that several mystery matches will be revealed on the night of the event. The next day on Friday, April 1, MLW will hold the Azteca Underground event. It is the second event held under the “Azteca” banner. The Azteca/The Crash show from 2021 is the first one.