Cesaro Returns To Twitch And Says More Are To Come

Cesaro Returns To Twitch With Tyler Breeze

Cesaro and Tyler Breeze joined up to play PGA Tour 2K21. The stream provided many of Cesaro’s dad jokes, Da Party memories, and practically zero talk about wrestling or Cesaro’s future in the industry.

At the end of the stream, Cesaro said, “Thanks to everybody who joined me on the first stream back. It’s going to be the first of many. I’m not going to number them.”

On the stream, Cesaro mentioned League of Legends and Witcher as other games that he would like to stream. He also said that he wants to play Nintendo Switch games because Breeze plays a lot of PS5 and Xbox games. Cesaro also added that he plans to steam again on April 1.

Cesaro Is Currently A Free Agent

Cesaro’s WWE contract expired back in February after negotiations reportedly failed. Cesaro is currently a free agent. Cesaro filed to trademark “CSRO” for merchandise, coffee, and entertainment services on March 14.

