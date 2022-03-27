Charlotte Flair Addresses Criticism Of Her Constant Push

Charlotte Flair has been the chosen face of WWE‘s women’s division since her debut in 2015. She always finds herself in the center of the most important stories concerning the division. This constant push, however, has also led to a lot of criticism for the Queen.

The SmackDown women’s champion recently addressed the IWC’s grudge against her in an interview with Bleacher Report. Flair claimed that she has put in an incredible amount of work to stay in the position she has been. Instead of praising her ethics, however, people take the critical approach:

“People don’t realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I’ve never been about for a lengthy time. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like ‘Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,’ it’s just, ‘Ugh, she’s always in the title picture, she always has the title.'”

Charlotte Flair then explained that she must be doing something right if she is always talked about. She mentioned how the male workers of the industry aren’t always met with the same criticism as her:

“I don’t think the same criticism always goes toward men being in the title picture. In this business, you want to be the champion. It’s not like you wake up and say, ‘Today, I don’t want to be the champion.’ No, you should always want to be the champion.”

Flair noted that being the champion means that you have to be the hardest worker in the room. She claimed that while she doesn’t understand the criticism sometimes, her haters make her that much better all the same.