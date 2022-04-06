Charlotte Flair Admits This Title Reign Isn’t One of Her Favorites

Charlotte Flair is no stranger to championship reigns. “The Queen” has held a WWE World Title 13 times throughout her career. Currently, she reigns as the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. Flair defended her throne against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend in Dallas, Texas, besting the former UFC champion when it was all said and done.

Speaking to BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani before the bout, Flair discussed her current title run, and admitted that it isn’t one of her favorites. One big reason being that Flair hasn’t been able to defend the title as much as she’d like.

“I can’t say that this title reign has been one of my favorites,” Flair said (via Wrestling Inc.). “Because I haven’t had an opportunity, due to unfortunate events to defend the title as many times as I would like. But in terms of when I came back after WrestleMania 37 that I missed, and came back as the Opportunity, I feel like it’s been the most confident my character has been since before, it’s been like a good three-and-a-half years, I think.”

Flair is undoubtably one of the greatest female professional wresters the WWE has ever seen. The daughter of two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair has certainly lived up to the legendary Flair name throughout her run with the company.

After helping pioneer today’s Women’s Division in NXT, winning multiple World Titles, and being part of the first-ever all-female main event of a WrestleMania, there’s not much more for her to accomplish in the world of professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Flair this week on SmackDown Live in the fallout from WrestleMania 38.