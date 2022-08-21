Charlotte Flair Claims Becky Lynch Title Exchange Controversy was an Accident

In October 2021, then-Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown on FOX.

Mere months earlier, Raw Superstar Becky Lynch had captured the SmackDown Women’s Title after over a year away due to pregnancy.

On the October 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown, a segment saw the two switch titles, to correspond with their respective brands.

Going Off-Script

During the segment, the two former friends took digs at each other, and Flair was said to have gone off-script.

Instead of handing the title to Lynch as planned, Flair dropped the Raw Women’s Title on the floor, which is said to have left Lynch furious.

Once backstage the pair got into a heated argument which led to Flair being escorted from the building.

An Accident

Flair dropping the title was the latest issue between the two former friends and was widely reported at the time.

The second-generation wrestler was condemned for her going off-script, but that’s not what happened according to Charlotte.

While speaking on Steve Austin’s “The Broken Skull Sessions,” Charlotte said that what happened was just an accident (via The Sportster.)

“I wish I could sit here and tell you that I did it on purpose but if people need me to be that bad guy, I’ll be that bad guy. Things happen on screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose…It was accidental.”

Lynch would later lose the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

While Flair would retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, she’d lose the gold to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.