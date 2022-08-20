Charlotte Flair on Becky Lynch Feud: “Two Alphas Who Don’t See Eye-To-Eye”

One of the most publicly known off-screen stories in WWE over the last year has been the heated feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, two of the company’s top superstars and staples in their competitive women’s division.

The Queen recently joined WWE Hall of Fame Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast to discuss her ongoing irritation with Big Time Becks, where she remind fans that the rivalry comes from two performers who want to be the best of the best.

“You have two women who want to be the best. There’s no other way to put it. I want to be the best. She wants to be the best. Natural courses of life.”

Flair and Lynch both found love outside of the sport, so the need for them to be a crutch for one another after coming up together on television slowly disappeared.

“She got married and had a baby. I met Manny [Andrade El Idolo] on the road. Maybe we were each other’s crutches at one point.”

It was at this part in the interview that Flair opened up regarding each woman’s desire to be better than the other, which has left them on opposite sides.

“But now, she wants to be the best. I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don’t see eye-to-eye. We grew up together on TV, and you see that. People didn’t know how close we were.”

The two have had numerous in-ring encounters over the last several years, some that many fans would call some of the best matches WWE has put on in that time. A title exchange gone wrong prior to last year’s Survivor Series seems to be all anyone remembers at this point, with the story of Flair vs. Lynch continuing on.

