Charlotte Flair Reacts to Jade Cargill Wanting to Face Her

WWE star Charlotte Flair has responded to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill showing respect to her on Twitter.

Cargill and Flair are two of the most dominant female wrestlers in their respective companies and in the entire wrestling business. Flair has been pushed as a top star in the sports entertainment company for years, while Jade has stayed undefeated in the rival wrestling promotion.

The Exchange

The AEW star recently noted on Twitter that she’d love the opportunity to face off against The Queen. This was after she was asked by a fan about which non-AEW wrestler she’d choose to defend her TBS Championship against.

Cargill tweeted: “@MsCharlotteWWE – because she can GO.”

Flair replied with her own praise, tweeting: “Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated.”

Flair hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania Backlash in May, when she lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. She recently teased her return on social media by revealing that she has been training for her eventual comeback.

Her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo previously revealed that she has been out of action due to ‘personal reasons‘ that she will one day discuss herself. WWE has reportedly been working on plans for her return.