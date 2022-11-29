Charlotte Flair Teasing WWE Return?

Charlotte Flair may soon return to the ring if what her recent social media posts seem to indicate is true.

The former WWE Women’s Champion has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, when she lost her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match.

Before the event, she had retained her championship against Rousey on night one of WrestleMania 38. WWE wrote her off television with an injury angle as they claimed she suffered a broken arm suffered in her I Quit match against Rousey. In reality, Flair had taken time off from wrestling to marry her fiancé and AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Teaser

(Photo credit: WWE)

Flair teased making a return to the company on her Instagram stories by showing a close-up of herself wearing a pair of wrestling boots. She also included video clips of her on WWE television.

As of this writing, there is no official word on whether or not Flair has plans to return to the ring any time soon. Based on speculation, the picture implies that there is a good chance she is at least thinking about wrestling again or in the process of getting ready to return.