Charlotte Would “Absolutely” Be Open To Unifying WWE Women’s Titles

Charlotte has a long list of accolades to her name but this one could put things over the top.

There’s no denying that Charlotte is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She is one of the top performers in WWE and is recognized as a 13-time world champion in the company. Could undisputed gold be in her sights down the road?

Charlotte Unifying Titles?

During an appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Charlotte was asked about potentially unifying the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles. After all, Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

“The Queen” answered by saying she’d be all for it (h/t POST Wrestling).

“Absolutely [I’d be up for unifying the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles]. Yeah, but I don’t feel like I need the Raw or SmackDown Title to be the queen of both divisions [Flair laughed].”

Surpassing Father’s Achievement

Charlotte went on to say that her next big goal is to break Ric Flair‘s record of holding 16 world titles in WWE.

“I think it’s just continuing the legacy, beating my dad’s record. I’m a 13-time champion, so I’m getting close to 16-time. I think that’s probably next.”

The SmackDown Women’s Champion is currently in a feud with Ronda Rousey. She’ll put her gold on the line against “Rowdy” at the WrestleMania Backlash event in an I Quit Match on May 8.

Do you think WWE should consider unifying the women’s titles?