What Charlotte Flair Told Tiffany Stratton After Their WrestleMania Match and Heated Feud

Tiffany Stratton has clarified the state of her relationship with Charlotte Flair following their intense feud that culminated with her retaining the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking with Alfred Konuwa, Stratton reveals that after the match, both competitors exchanged a moment of sportsmanship, with Flair expressing pride in her performance.

“Yeah, me and Charlotte, after the match, it was kind of like a sportsmanship thing, you know. We said ‘good game,’ and she said she’s proud of me. But yeah, everything’s good,” Stratton stated.

Here's what Charlotte Flair said to Tiffany Stratton after WrestleMania 41 pic.twitter.com/wdQUvqQ7lP — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) April 28, 2025

When asked whether their heated rivalry ever made her feel like she should “never meet her heroes,” Stratton admitted there were times when things felt personal. However, she acknowledged the unpredictable nature of live television and emphasized that everything unfolded as it was meant to.

“Yeah, of course. I felt like things got personal, and it’s live TV — things happen. But I feel like everything happened for a reason, and this is how things were supposed to pan out,” she explained.

Despite the friction that marked their road to WrestleMania 41, Stratton and Flair have moved forward with professionalism and mutual respect. Here’s more from the champ immediately following the hard-fought battle: