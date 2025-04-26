Charlotte Flair Planning Character Shift After WrestleMania Loss

Charlotte Flair has been a staple of WWE’s main roster for nearly a decade, but change may be on the horizon for the Queen. Speaking to PEOPLE, Flair revealed that she feels it’s time for fans to see more of her true self through her on-screen character.

“On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me, Ashley, the real person, to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t—the character I made is not relatable.”

She explained that while she would love to embody her confident on-screen persona at all times, that’s simply not realistic. Now, the former WWE Women’s Champion is ready to show there’s a genuine person beneath the robes and glamour.

“I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey, I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b—- for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle.”

Recently, elements of Flair’s real life were woven into WWE storylines. Tiffany Stratton referenced Flair’s three divorces during a SmackDown segment, though the line was later removed from replays. Nia Jax also alluded to Flair’s marital history during the Roast of WrestleMania, an event Flair did not attend, which sparked backlash among fans.

Flair has not appeared since WrestleMania 41, but fans continue to await the Queen’s return—perhaps this time with a more personal and authentic touch.