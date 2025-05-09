Charlotte Flair Teased For New Alliance After Getting Booed In First Appearance Since WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair’s WWE return did not go as she might have envisioned.

The Queen had not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 41. She challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s title after winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble at the PPV but failed to capture the belt.

The wrestling veteran returned to the company after several weeks of absence on tonight’s Backlash go-home episode of SmackDown from Dayton, Ohio.

Flair grabbed the mic and claimed that she wanted to announce her path back to the championship but the crowd was not in the mood for this promo. Charlotte Flair was booed out of the building by the fans and the only cheer she got was when the former champion said that she’ll never return to Dayton again.

The Horsewoman then left the ring in frustration without making her announcement. She was interrupted by General Manager Nick Aldis backstage, who told Charlotte to calm down and act like a leader.

Before she could get in the car to leave the arena, however, Flair was greeted by Alexa Bliss. The segment ended with Bliss telling the former champion that they needed to have a chat.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Bliss’ return after months of unexplained absence. The female star wrestled her first match since Elimination Chamber on the show, competing in a tag team bout. You can check out more about it here.