Chelsea Green Addresses Potential WWE Return

Chelsea Green has commented on a potential return to WWE, as it has been reported that WWE has discussed bringing Green back to the company.

While speaking with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Green was asked about potentially signing an exclusive deal with a company.

Before being called up in 2020, Green signed a contract with WWE in 2018 and wrestled on the NXT brand. She made her SmackDown debut on November 13 but fractured her wrist during a match. In April 2021, Green was subsequently let go in a round of layoffs.

Chelsea Green is Open to WWE Return

“I think that I wouldn’t go to AEW, and that’s just a reality for me. It’s not gonna happen. With WWE, I’m really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn’t get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince, so I am really happy that I’m able to hold my head up high knowing there’s an opportunity for me to possibly go back if they decide it’s the time and the place. But this time would be different because I went into it the first time, and I was just so doe-eyed and naive, and just thought that I deserved to be listened to and deserved to be heard.

Now I realize it’s not always like that. And it’s not always wrestling. It just shows business. Acting is the same way. You’re not going to get everything that you ‘deserve’ or everything that you work for, and all you can do is just go in with a totally open mind and just let things happen. So if I did get the chance to go back, and if someone contacted me, I would absolutely have that conversation.”

Green continued by saying that, given the outcome of her first stint with WWE, she still had unfinished business. She said she would approach it differently this time, but the decision to return to WWE ultimately is a decision the company will have to make.

Green stressed that, even though she has enjoyed her independence on the open market, some of her will always wonder what may have been if she hadn’t left. She compared her situation with her husband, Matt Cardona, who worked for the company as Zack Ryder for a significant amount of time.