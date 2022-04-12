Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Chris Dickinson Signs with New Japan Pro Wrestling

By Michael Reichlin
Chris Dickinson has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On Tuesday, the “Dirty Daddy” posted a message on Instagram announcing the big career move.

“I am beyond proud to announce that I have officially signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling,” he wrote. “I’ve heard you all for years say I should sign with other companies and I appreciate everyone of your hopes for my success but this is what I’ve always wanted.”

Dickinson says his decision to sign with NJPW at this time was partially based on the easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

He intends to continue working independent dates in the US and overseas, but NJPW is now his home cmopany.

“With the companies expansion in the USA on the rise and Japan finally reopening, the future is brighter than ever,” he continued. “I am still available to work independently in the USA and internationally excluding Japan but NJPW is now home. Let’s continue to bring the highest level of pro wrestling to the world together.”

Congratulations to Chris Dickinson.

