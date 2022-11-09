Chris Jericho Comments on AEW All Out Brawl Between The Elite and CM Punk

Chris Jericho has emerged as a locker room leader in AEW alongside Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley following All Out, where there was an altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Matt & Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega

Everyone involved was suspended while Steel was fired. CM Punk and AEW are reportedly in talks about the promotion buying out his contract.

While appearing on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the AEW altercation was indirectly referenced.

Jericho on the Situation

“There was a locker room fight that happened a couple months ago between a couple of guys. When these things happen, you have to deal with them. Sometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore.”

As previously reported, Jericho approached Punk the night of All Out after the fight and was unhappy about it. He reportedly told Punk that he was a “cancer to the locker room and a detriment to the company.”

The discussion about the incident in this interview began with Jericho being asked about locker room altercations in general and how things are dealt with.

“It happens, sure it does. If you’re cast in a movie and you hate your co-star, either you make it work, do your job, put on a great performance and never talk to each other again or you leave the project. It’s that simple. If there are people you have a problem with, which I’ve had over the years, not a lot but this guy can rub me the wrong way, ‘he’s a fucking asshole,’ whatever, you still have to put on a good show. Sometimes you have fight in the locker room and that sort of thing. It’s a big team. Sometimes guys get into fights, sometimes guys just have the wrong attitude for how to make the team work. That’s how you have to look at it. Sometimes, guys just have to leave.”

