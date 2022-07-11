Chris Jericho Reveals Shocking Details Regarding Backstage Confrontation With Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho has revealed some shocking details on his shoot confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar had a gruesome match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. The Beast won this match via TKO after busting The Viper open with his elbows. This match blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe. Many were worried about the health of Orton coming out of the bout.

Jericho recently made an appearance on True Geordie Podcast. Talking about the bout, Y2J who was in the arena, mentioned how Lesnar could have killed Randy:

“He was doing a match with Randy Orton. He was basically like just butchering him with elbows to the head. I didn’t know if it was planned or not, and nobody would tell me. But elbows, to the side of the head can kill you. If you get hit hard enough in the temple, you die. I was in gorilla and I was fucking angry about it.”

Things That Will Get You Canceled

Chris Jericho then detailed his confrontation with The Beast Incarnate backstage after the bout. He claimed that Lesnar actually said some homophobic terms that would get him canceled:

“He was actually saying things that would probably get him canceled, like homophobic terms that you shouldn’t be saying.” – Chris Jericho

“Brock came through and he saw me angry about it and decided he wanted to come challenge me. We had gotten into a little bit of an issue. I was like, ‘fuck this guy. I don’t give a shit how big he is. I don’t fucking care, It’s fucking wrong. I will fight to the death. I will stand up for what I believe in to the death.’ I remember being literally nose to nose with the guy. He’s laughing. He was actually saying things that would probably get him canceled, like homophobic terms that you shouldn’t be saying.”

Jericho later noted how he was ready to bite Lesnar’s nose off even if Brock killed him. Thankfully, Vince McMahon interfered. The boss broke up the fight before it could lead to serious consequences.