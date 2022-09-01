Chris Jericho Has Bruised Larynx, Fozzy Announces Delay In Upcoming Tour

Chris Jericho continues to kill it in AEW, but he is dealing with a minor injury that will stop him from performing with his band, Fozzy.
The group announced this morning on Facebook that their upcoming Save The World tour will start two weeks later due to an injury he sustained at the August 10th edition of Dynamite, which was the promotion’s Quake By The Lake special.
On that night, The Wizard suffered a throat injury during his world title match with Jon Moxley that bruised his larynx, and has made him unfit to sing.
Jericho put up a valiant effort against Moxley at Quake By The Lake, but eventually fell victim to the Purveyor of Violence’s bully choke submission.
He’ll have a chance at some redemption this Sunday as he faces Bryan Danielson in a high stakes grudge match at AEW’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.