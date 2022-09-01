Chris Jericho Has Bruised Larynx, Fozzy Announces Delay In Upcoming Tour

Chris Jericho continues to kill it in AEW, but he is dealing with a minor injury that will stop him from performing with his band, Fozzy.

The group announced this morning on Facebook that their upcoming Save The World tour will start two weeks later due to an injury he sustained at the August 10th edition of Dynamite, which was the promotion’s Quake By The Lake special.

On that night, The Wizard suffered a throat injury during his world title match with Jon Moxley that bruised his larynx, and has made him unfit to sing.

IMPORTANT TOUR MESSAGE FROM FOZZY On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn’t fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible. The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can’t wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!!

Jericho put up a valiant effort against Moxley at Quake By The Lake, but eventually fell victim to the Purveyor of Violence’s bully choke submission.

He’ll have a chance at some redemption this Sunday as he faces Bryan Danielson in a high stakes grudge match at AEW’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.