Watch: Chris Jericho 7/7 Impractical Jokers Episode Trailer

Chris Jericho will be appearing in the July 7 episode of Impractical Jokers on truTV. The trailer has now been released.

Since the creation of All Elite Wrestling, the company has explored different crossover opportunities with other Warner Media properties. AEW’s Chris Jericho is next to further the partnership.

The special appearance was even promoted during this past week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Impractical Jokers & Chris Jericho/AEW

On this Thursday’s episode of Impractical Jokers, the former AEW World Champion and current leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be a guest star.

Chris Jericho will be appearing alongside the regular crew of Sal, James, and Brian. Earlier this weekend, the trailer of the episode was released.

Jericho is not the first wrestler to appear on the show as Tommy Dreamer has been a guest star in the past.

The Impractical Jokers crew are no strangers to the AEW company. At the Double Or Nothing fan fest earlier this year, Q and Sal appeared for a stage show with The Acclaimed.