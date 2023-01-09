Chris Jericho Makes PWG Debut With JAS at Battle of Los Angeles

Chris Jericho has now added yet another promotion to his impressive collection by showing up at Pro Wrestling Guerilla’s Battle of Los Angeles.

Alongside the entire roster of the Jericho Appreciation Society, the former World Champion teamed with Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia, who is the reigning PWG World Champion

The Jericho Appreciation Society would face Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood in a 10-man tag bout.

Jericho’s debut for PWG proved to be a successful one, with the leader of the JAS getting the pinfall on Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect.

Dave Meltzer’s live notes on the match called it “super entertaining” and that the crowd and wrestlers treated it as a “major match, all action.”

Meltzer added that there was a slow-motion spot for minutes until Jericho started chopping Oku hard, and called Oku and Jericho the highlight of the match.

Jericho gave Blackwood multiple near-falls on him before hitting the Judas Effect.

After the Match

Jericho and his team were victorious, but the former AEW and WWE World Champion had plenty to say after the match.

Saying that they had a “f***ing blast,” Jericho added that PWG is “the modern-day ECW,” noting the passion of the fans and the lack of guard rails.

Jericho added that PWG, like ECW has a great atmosphere that allows indie wrestlers to hone their skills in front of a rabid crowd.