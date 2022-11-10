Watch: Chris Jericho Appears on The Masked Singer

Chris Jericho is The Ocho (an 8-time World Champion), a wizard, and the leader singing of the popular rock band Fozzy. He recently appeared on The Masked Singer and fans were quick to point out that that is the voice of Le Champion.

The Masked Singer is a show where celebrities dress up in mascot costumes and then sing a tune. A panel of judges and the audience guess which celebrity is under the costume.

On a recent episode of the show, a giant pink dinosaur in a wedding dress, labeled “The Bride”, sang Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” hit from 2014. The Wizard also performed Smash Mouth’s “All Star” on the show.

AEW Fans Sing Chris Jericho’s Theme

Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception and has become one of the leaders of the promotion. After the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite after All Out, it was reported that Moxley, Danielson, and Chris Jericho all took more of a leadership role in the company backstage.

The inaugural AEW World Champion had one of the cooler moments in the promotion’s short history thus far. Dynamite aired live from the Jericho Cruise Ship and fans sang Fozzy’s Judas as Jericho made his way to the ring with Jake Hager behind him. AEW fans have been singing his theme ever since as he comes to the ring.

Chris Jericho is scheduled to defend the ROH World Championship on November 19th at Full Gear. He will put the title on the line in a 4-Way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara.