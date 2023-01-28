Chris Jericho Named One of the Top 50 Heavy Metal Singers of All Time

Chris Jericho has yet another impressive accolade to his name after being listed one of the 50 greatest heavy metal singers of all time.

When not in the ring competing for All Elite Wrestling, Jericho can be found performing with his band Fozzy, who he founded in 1999.

The band’s track ‘Enemy’ was used for the WWE No Way Out 2005 Pay-Per-View, while Jericho has used ‘Judas’ as his theme in AEW.

Making the List

Jericho’s musical talents may have been overshadowed by his impressive wrestling career, but he has made it into the Top 50 heavy metal singles.

In a ranking from ‘ThisDayInMetal.com’ Jericho squeaks in at the #50 spot, with the following description:

Who? Yes, that’s right, before you say Jericho can’t sing I suggest you go listen to his version of Iron Maiden’s Aces High. Right Sebastian Bach?

Other notable names on the list include KISS’ Paul Stanley (#40,) Alice Cooper (#22,) and WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer Lemmy Kilmister (#12.)

The ranking sees Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden take bronze, Rob Halford of Judas Priest ranked second, and former Black Sabbath member Ronnie James Dio take first place.

Fozzy

Originally christened ‘Fozzy Osbourne’ Jericho’s band would begin when Rich ‘The Duke’ Ward had a chance encounter with the AEW star at a wrestling show in 1999.

It would be a year later that the band’s name was shortened, and the group would release their first of eight albums with ‘Fozzy’ in 2000.

So far, the only track to be certified gold is Judas, and the song’s sales were likely helped by Jericho’s use of the theme in AEW.