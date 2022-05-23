Chris Jericho’s Niece Bullied & Attacked At School

Bullying and school fights have long been a problem and the niece of Chris Jericho was a recent victim.

Jericho has had enough of the Hillsborough County Public Schools district as he claims they have ignored his family’s concern over his niece being bullied.

Jericho believes it led to a recent incident where his niece was attacked at Mulrennan Middle School.

The AEW star took to his Twitter account to post footage of the incident and has threatened to address the situation with ABC Action News and WFLA.

Hey @HillsboroughSch– My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME! pic.twitter.com/mTUVzbdwuP — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 23, 2022

“Hey @HillsboroughSch- My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my family’s pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME!”