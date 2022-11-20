Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title at AEW Full Gear

ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho had the deck stacked and the odds against him in storyline when he put his title in a fatal 4-way bout against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli.

The match at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event featured Sammy hitting a double cutter to Claudio and Bryan off the top rope. Jericho and Sammy did some double team moves to Claudio.

Sammy with the spanish fly to Bryan and Jericho hit the double lionsault to both of them. Sammy hit the GTH and a shooting star press off the top rope to Jericho for two. Jericho with the Judas Effect to Claudio for the win.

On the November 4th edition of Rampage, Jericho set up the match as Danielson indicated he wanted another match against Jericho to take back the Title. Jericho noted that he would face both Danielson and Castagnoli, who he defeated back in September to win the championship, and even added Guevara to the match for good measure because he knew if it came down to himself and Guevara, Guevara would know what to do.

Although Guevara seemed surprised by Jericho’s comments, he went through with the bout. Guevara and Danielson worked a 2 out of 3 falls match on the November 9th edition of Dynamite.