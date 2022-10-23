Has Chris Jericho Revealed how he Really Feels about CM Punk?

CM Punk‘s days with All Elite Wrestling are seemingly coming to an end, which may be good news as far as Chris Jericho is concerned.

Punk hasn’t appeared for AEW since being suspended for his explosive All Out post-show media scrum comments and the backstage fight that ensued.

It was reported this week that AEW is seeking to buy-out the remainder of Punk’s contract which is believed to have close to two years left.

Good Riddance

CM Punk’s arrival in AEW, over seven years away from the wrestling world, was a huge win for the company and met with excitement from fans.

In the 14 months since then, fans have soured on Punk, especially after his actions at All Out.

On Twitter, a fan noted how Punk had “one of the most triumphant comebacks ever” and has since become “so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”

The tweet gathered over 2,000 likes, including one from Chris Jericho.

Imagine that you're CM Punk. You've had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You've been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you're not worth having around. — Every Day I Blade? (@Ibladedaily) October 21, 2022

Jericho has been a locker-room leader without Punk and the Elite around, alongside Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

In backstage meetings, Jericho has stressed the importance of keeping private matters private and not letting issues behind the scenes get leaked.

Punk in WWE?

AEW reportedly wants to be rid of CM Punk, but there is a fear that he could jump to WWE.

Punk walked out of WWE in January 2014, and received his termination papers in June on his wedding date, timing Vince McMahon insisted was coincidental.

While Punk has not spoken directly with WWE, he does speak with friends in the company including Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman.