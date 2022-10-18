Chris Jericho Signs New Three-Year Contract with AEW

Chris Jericho will be sticking with All Elite Wrestling after signing a new three-year contract with the promotion.

Jericho was one of the first names to sign with Tony Khan in January 2019, and became the first AEW World Champion that same year.

Earlier this year, Jericho captured the Ring of Honor World Championship, his first title associated with the ROH brand.

New Contract

Jericho’s new contract will keep him with AEW until December 2025, Variety reports.

Not just a wrestler, the new deal will see the wrestling veteran take on increased responsibilities behind the scenes.

Jericho will serve as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing his current role as a mentor to young talent.

In a statement, Tony Khan expressed his delight to continue working with one of the “greatest professional wrestlers of all time.”

“Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster.”

Backstage Leader

With three decades and counting in wrestling, it isn’t difficult to see why Jericho is considered a locker-room leader within AEW.

After the controversy at All Out 2022, it was reported that Jericho has ‘stepped up’ backstage to help out following months of unfavorable reports about the promotion.

Bryan Danielson and reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are also said to have earned props backstage for stepping up at arguably the company’s most difficult time to date.