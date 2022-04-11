Chris Jericho Wanted To Form Stable With Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho recalled the time he initially wanted to start a faction with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley.

Jericho used to be the leader of the Inner Circle before he and Jake Hager turned on Santana and Ortiz. He now runs the “Jericho Appreciation Society” where the emphasis is on sports entertainment. He is joined by Hager, Daniel Garcia, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker.

Chris Jericho Initially Wanted Faction With Kingston & Moxley

Chris Jericho appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio and revealed that he once had an idea to start a faction with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley (via Fightful).

“I’d love to be able to tell you that I had this big overarching plan that was put into place in November when we started doing this thing with Eddie Kingston and I. It wasn’t. It was just reading the room and evolving.

“My original idea was for maybe, Eddie, and (Jon) Moxley to be an alliance as babyfaces. I never really thought about turning heel. I always had this real romantic idea of never breaking up the Inner Circle and having us be together until the end. Once we started rolling and moving, I realized there was a lot we could do with it.

“When we were in Bridgeport, Connecticut, we had a promo and Eddie came out there and was like, ‘I don’t know why I’m out here. This is pro wrestling, not sports entertainment, if you want that, go down the block.’ People just responded with a huge half cheer, half boo disdain for ‘sports entertainment.’ I was like, ‘Oh, oh, our fanbase doesn’t like that term. Interesting.’

“Then the wheels go into motion and you start thinking of ‘maybe we can do something like this.’ The sports entertainment thing came from listening to the fans and realizing, ‘they don’t like this, I do. I’m a sports entertainer at heart. Let’s talk about it and make it a thing on screen,’ and that’s what we did.”

Jericho’s current group is in a feud with Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. Sammy Guevara was able to avoid being caught in the crossfire of the Inner Circle split as he left the group before it imploded.