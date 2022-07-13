Is Chris Jericho Teasing a Return to WWE?

In 2019, Chris Jericho was one of the very first names to join All Elite Wrestling, a decision that has certainly paid off for the veteran wrestler.

That same year, Jericho became the very first AEW World Champion and has been a mainstay of the company’s programming over the past three years.

Jericho is one of the biggest names to ever compete for Tony Khan but it could be time he returns back to where he once worked.

Jericho’s Return?

Jericho may be a huge name in AEW, but it may be time for him to return to WWE.

On Twitter, an article was shared dictating five reasons why the former World Champion will one day come back to WWE, now run by Stephanie McMahon.

Jericho didn’t say anything about the content but did retweet the article, seemingly teasing a comeback.

Jericho in WWE

Jericho and WWE first began speaking in 1995, years before Y2J would actually join the promotion.

That year, there was talk about bringing Jericho in, but he turned down the idea, fearing he would be cast as ‘The Goon,’ a heel ice-hockey player that Jericho felt was a reference to his father Ted Irvine.

Joining in 1999, Jericho would go on to become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, a record that stands to this day.

He is also the first Undisputed Champion, having defeated The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at Vengeance 2001 to unify the WWF and World Championships.