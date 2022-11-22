New Trademark Filings Reveal Future Plans for Chris Jericho

New trademark filings by Chris Jericho provide an inside look at what to expect from AEW‘s most reinventive performer.

Last week (November 16), Chris Irvine, Inc filed three new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. According to the USPTO database, Jericho and attorney Michael Dockins applied to trademark the names:

Christory

This Day in Christory

Seltzer Man

The ‘Goods and Services’ usage descriptions include:

Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture accessible by means of computer networks, websites, video, web-based applications, and mobile phone applications

Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media

Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer

Chris Irvine, Inc. holds trademarks to dozens of names and terms used by Jericho, including Chris Jericho, A Little Bit of the Bubbly, The Painmaker, The Ocho, The Wizard, Jericho Appreciation Society, Sports Entertainer, Million Viewer Man, Corazon De Leon and Mimosa Mayhem.

Expect to see “Seltzer Man” and “This Day in Christory” on AEW programming some time in the near future.