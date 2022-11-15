Chris Jericho on Heat with Triple H in WWE: “There Were a lot of Issues Between the Two of Us”

Chris Jericho spent the majority of his career in WWE but has found a new home in All Elite Wrestling.
Jericho is currently the Ring of Honor Champion and will be defending the title in a 4-Way against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Full Gear on November 19th.
The 52-year-old recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, which reportedly surprised some in WWE that were expecting him to return and go into the company’s Hall of Fame.
Chris Jericho on His Issues with Triple H
Jericho discussed his issues with Triple H in the past and claimed that The Game almost got him fired because he had heat with Chyna back in the day.
Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q&A session on his podcast, The Wizard said he called Triple H for directions once and The Game shouted at him to “buy a map!” as his pals laughed in the background. Jericho added that he had heat with Chyna and that furthered his issues with Triple H.
Chris claimed that most of the heat stemmed from WWE guys not wanting WCW guys in the locker room.
Le Champion added that he almost got fired a month in to his WWE career after a meeting with Jim Ross, Blackjack Lanza, and Vince McMahon.
