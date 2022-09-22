Chris Jericho Wins ROH World Heavyweight Title

A new ROH World Champion has been crowned.
Chris Jericho was able to knock off Claudio Castagnoli to capture the Ring Of Honor World Championship in the opening contest of the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event on Wednesday night.
The finish saw Jericho beat Castagnoli by nailing him with a kick to the nuts when referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted and followed that up with a Judas Effect.
Jericho’s Beginning, Castagnoli’s End
This marks the first time that Jericho has held the title as he has never competed in the Ring Of Honor before. Now, he’s the face of the brand that is still without a weekly television deal.
It also means the end of Castagnoli’s reign with the belt that started back on July 23 when he defeated Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor to win the belt.
The next ROH event has still not been confirmed.