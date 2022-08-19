Ciampa Names ‘Craziest, Funniest’ Part Of Vince McMahon’s Retirement

WWE star Ciampa has offered up what he believes is the “craziest, funniest” part of Vince McMahon‘s retirement.

Ciampa was recently interviewed on “Out Of Character” with Ryan Satin, where he gave his thoughts on the entire situation. The Monday Night RAW star noted that he believes the “craziest, funniest” part of it all was the fact that the 77-year-old McMahon retired via Twitter.

“The craziest, funniest part of it all was, of course the most powerful man in the history of professional wrestling tweeted out his retirement. One tweet, doesn’t need more than a 160 characters, no problem.

“It blew my mind. I heard a couple of texts before I saw it, and I looked and was like, ‘This is real.’ Aside from that, I’m not kidding you at all when I say that I just didn’t put much more thought into it.

“I’m just in such a different place in my life that I think my initial thing was, ‘I hope he’s happy. I hope he stops waking up at 3 AM to work out before his meetings. Dude, you deserve a retirement. You’re 77, go enjoy retirement.’

As we’ve noted, Vince McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO once allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against him. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Kahn then stepped in as co-CEOs in Vince’s place.

Soon after, investigations began into the allegations into McMahon. As a result, McMahon then announced his retirement from WWE altogether, leaving his post as head of creative in WWE.

His son-in-law and multiple-time WWE World Champion Triple H would step up to fill the void. Although Ciampa has a great relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, it’s a bittersweet ending to his working under McMahon.

“Of course, Hunter coming off all the health stuff, you’re like, ‘Well, I hope you’re ready for the deep end.’ But obviously, I have a good relationship with him and Steph, and their energy – it’s very positive.

“But I was also very much enjoying my time with Vince. I think everybody who gets into this, especially from our generation, wants that Vince pat on the back and bearhug and all that.

“He was giving me great feedback, and I was really happy with how things were developing. I’m still excited because when you give me an opportunity, I will take it and run.”

