CM Punk Names Two AEW Stars Who Could Sway AJ Mendez Into Returning

CM Punk thinks two AEW stars have a chance at persuading AJ Mendez to return to the ring.

AJ retired from in-ring competition back in 2015. She cited damage to her cervical spine as the reason for her retirement.

Fast forward to 2022 and AJ Mendez revealed in an interview with superfan Izzy for Women of Wrestling that she can technically still go in the ring. With that said, AJ made it clear that she wishes to support the new generation of female wrestlers instead.

Is there still room for a comeback?

Can Someone Convince AJ Mendez to Return?

(via WWE)

Skewed & Reviewed was able to interview CM Punk at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Convention. During the interview, Punk named AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Britt Baker as two names who may be able to convince AJ Mendez to return.

“That’s a question you gotta ask her… I do have insight but it’s a delicate thing. I don’t push it on her. She watches the show… and she’ll be like, ‘tell me when the girls are on.’ She’s a big fan of Jade, I think women like Jade and Britt [Baker, D.M.D.] especially if she’s ever gonna want to wrestle again, they’re the ones that could draw her in, based on looks and ability and the work and that.” CM Punk on AJ Mendez possibly wrestling again

There was a time when AJ was the top female star in WWE. She went by the name “AJ Lee.”

AJ was the longest reigning Divas Champion before that record was broken by Nikki Bella. The decision was made by WWE in an effort to attract more female viewers to its programming through Total Divas.

Now, AJ Mendez serves as an executive producer and color commentator for WOW.

Quotes via WrestleTalk.com.