‘Best Year Of My Pro Wrestling Career’: CM Punk Reacts To One Year Anniversary Of His Return

It’s been one year since CM Punk made his triumphant return to pro wrestling, and according to the Straight Edge Star, this has been the best year of his wrestling career. Amid all the controversy surrounding his promo on Dynamite, the AEW champion took on his Instagram to reflect on the one-year anniversary of his return.

He posted some behind-the-scenes photos of his AEW journey so far. Seemingly commenting on the reports that he wanted to quit the company, Punk noted that he wouldn’t stop ‘until the wheels fall off’:

“One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones.” wrote CM Punk, “Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame.”

CM Punk left wrestling when he walked out of WWE back in 2014. He mostly stayed away from the industry for almost 6 years before finally making his return during August 20, 2021 episode of Rampage. Punk has reclaimed his spot in the wrestling world since then and he became a world champion once again. He defeated Hangman Page at Double Or Nothing in May to win his first title in almost 9 years.

You can relive CM Punk’s iconic return to wrestling below: