CM Punk’s UFC Opponent Reacts To Recent Controversy

CM Punk‘s UFC opponent Mike Jackson has taken a dig at the controversy surrounding the AEW star’s recent Dynamite promo.

The AEW world champion had a promo battle with Jon Moxley on this week’s Dynamite. Before this confrontation, he went off script and called out Hangman Page.

Reports that have since come out reveal that there has been real life tension between Punk and Page. It started with a promo Hangman cut during their feud earlier this year.

It’s also been said that CM Punk is not happy in AEW. He has expressed his displeasure so blatantly that some even thought he might quit the company.

Mike Jackson Jokes About CM Punk

Mike Jackson reacted to one such report, which stated that Punk had made it clear that he won’t be losing to Page. The MMA star posted a photo of him beating Punk and joked that he could help with the situation:

If someone needs me, let me know. pic.twitter.com/WETlirUEFJ — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 18, 2022

CM Punk made his UFC debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016. The former WWE star was taken down by his opponent immediately and he lost the match via a rear naked choke submission in the first round.

His second match came at UFC 225 two years later in June 2018. Punk managed offense in the first round in the bout against Jackson. However, he became fatigued in the second round and lost the bout by unanimous decision after being dominated by Mike.