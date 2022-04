CM Punk wasn’t seen on the April 6 episode of AEW Dynamite but he was in the building.

PWInsider reports that CM Punk was indeed inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. He was backstage despite not being on the show.

Punk scored a big victory over MJF in their Dog Collar match at Revolution back in March. He has been hinting at making a run at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.