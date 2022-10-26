CM Punk Breaks Silence on Social Media for First Time Since Fight at AEW All Out

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has reemerged on social media for the first time since the All Out PPV.

CM Punk captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at the All Out PPV on September 4th. He was injured during the match and would likely have had to relinquish the title regardless.

However, the 44-year-old opted to go on a rant during the media scrum following the PPV. Despite just winning the title, CM Punk wanted to discuss his issues with The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page while AEW President Tony Khan was seated directly beside him.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega reportedly went to CM Punk’s locker room following the rant and a brawl broke out. Ace Steel was released from the company and AEW is reportedly in negotiations for a contract buyout with the former champion.

CM Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship on the Dynamite following All Out. He is a two-time AEW World Champion without defending the title a single time.

The Elite were stripped of their Trios Championships and have not appeared on AEW TV since the PPV.

CM Punk Hypes AJ Mendes’ New Film

CM Punk’s wife, AJ Mendes (FKA as AJ Lee in WWE), co-wrote the film ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin’ which was released today on Netflix. The 44-year-old posted a story on Instagram and told fans to go check out the film.

‘Blade of 47 Ronin’ is a sequel to the 2013 film ’47 Ronin’ starring Keanu Reeves. The story takes place 300 years after the original film and is about modern-day Samurai clans that exist in complete secrecy. You can check out a trailer for the film below.