CM Punk Discusses His Injury, Reveals Tony Khan’s Initial Reaction

CM Punk provided additional comments about his injury during the latest AEW Road To video that was done to promote Wednesday’s Dynamite from Kansas City.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion announced on last Friday’s AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury, and will be out of action for some time as he recovers from surgery.

Punk stated that although he offered to give up the title, AEW President Tony Khan nixed that idea.

“I probably wasn’t as clear as I should have been. I offered to relinquish the title, but Tony told me that under no circumstances was I allowed to do that.”

He added, “It means a lot to me that this place as a whole believes in me enough to let me just go get fixed.”

There’s still no word yet on exactly when Punk will be getting surgery, but it will be very soon, possibly as soon as this week.

Crowning an Interim AEW World Champion

Tony Schiavone talked about how it impacts not only Punk but also the promotion as he is one of their biggest stars.

“The injury to CM Punk was horrible not only because it took him out of action, but of course what it did to us in AEW because he’s one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling in the world.”

Punk will not be relinquishing the title. Instead, an Interim World Champion will be crowned at the June 26th AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. An Eliminator Series was created by Khan that will see battle royal be held at the top of Dynamite this week. In the main event of this same show, the winner will take on Jon Moxley.

The winner of the AEW side of the tournament will face the winner of the NJPW Dominion match this Sunday between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto in the finals at Forbidden Door.

Schiavone praised Khan for coming up with this tournament so quickly and it makes the matches happening on Wednesday’s Dynamite that more special as it’s part of history.

Watch CM Punk’s comments on AEW Road to KC: