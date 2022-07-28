CM Punk Doesn’t Think Vince’s Retirement Will Change WWE Culture ‘At All’

CM Punk isn’t expecting much change within WWE despite Vince McMahon‘s retirement.

With McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO, and now retiring as the head of creative for the company as well, many are expecting big changes for the promotion moving forward.

However, ex-WWE Champion and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion CM Punk doesn’t share those expectations.

In a recent interview with Absolute Geek, Punk suggested he doesn’t think McMahon’s retirement will change WWE’s culture at all.

“You think because he tweeted that ‘I’m retired’ you think that he’s not going to be hands-on, and he’s not gonna –

“But I don’t think the structure there, I don’t think the – what’s the word I’m looking for? I don’t think the culture there changes. At all. I think it is what it is.”

CM Punk & WWE

Punk is no stranger to WWE. He signed with the company back in 2005 before eventually departing in 2014. During his time with the company Punk established himself as one of their biggest stars, racking up five World Title runs.

However, his relationship with the company broke down in very ugly fashion in his final months with WWE, eventually leading to Punk walking out and eventually being fired.

Punk ventured into other industries such as mixed martial arts (MMA), acting, and comic book writing during a seven-year hiatus from wrestling. He then helped shake up the professional wrestling world again when he signed with AEW in August of 2021.

After finally winning the AEW World Title from Adam Page at Double Or Nothing this past May, Punk unfortunately suffered an injury that forced him to be shelved for several months.

He’s still officially listed as the AEW World Champion, however, an interim AEW World TItle was implemented, of which Jon Moxley currently holds.

When he’s ready, Punk will likely return to feud with the interim AEW Title holder to unify their belts.