CM Punk Fed Up With ‘Bad-Take Carnies’ Critical of Today’s Wrestling

CM Punk is fed up with “old-head bad-faith bad-take carny dipshits” who bury modern pro wrestling on their “ego podcasts.”

There are countless wrestling legends with podcasts and radio shows, including Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, Bully Ray, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Vince Russo and Booker T, to name a few.

Punk was specifically replying to Eric Bischoff, who has been a vocal critic of AEW. On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff ranted about AEW’s storytelling. He feels that AEW caters to a small segment of the wrestling audience, which is hindering their growth.

Bischoff wrote on Twitter, “Better storytelling = Growth If AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they’ll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.”

CM Punk Fed up

CM Punk is encouraging ‘wrestling Twitter’ to stop amplifying these legends.

“They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me.” – CM Punk

You can watch a 2-minute clip of Bischof’s critique of AEW in the tweet embedded below, along with Punk’s full tweeet.