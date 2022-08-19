CM Punk vs Jon Moxley Match For August 24 Dynamite Was A ‘Late Decision’ (Report)

AEW surprised everyone when they announced a AEW world championship unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Latest reports have now revealed some more details on the bout. They suggest that this wasn’t part of a long term plan the company had for the title.

According to reports from Fightful Select, the Mox vs Punk match for the August 24 Dynamite was ‘a late decision.’ Though they couldn’t elaborate on when exactly the decision was made.

CM Punk made his return from the foot injury at last week’s episode of Dynamite. He saved the interim AEW champion Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The two title holders then had a confrontation. Many expected this face off to lead into a title unification match at the upcoming All Out PPV on September 4.

However, this week’s episode of Dynamite featured a promo battle between the two AEW stars. Punk went into business for himself during the segment, calling out Hangman Page. He later had a brawl with Mox.

Everyone was left surprised when AEW announced after this segment that the title unification match between the former WWE stars will take place on next week’s episode of the show instead of the PPV event.