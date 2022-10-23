CM Punk Moved the Needle During His Time with AEW

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly negotiating a buyout with CM Punk for the remaining years on his contract.

The 43-year-old debuted to a sold-out United Center on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage last year. AEW and Punk sold out the venue on a rumor that he would be making his return to professional wrestling after seven long years away.

It was electric in Chicago when “Cult of Personality” blasted through the speakers and The Voice of the Voiceless had finally returned. Unfortunately, the good vibes were short-lived and Punk seemingly has squandered the opportunity he always complained about not getting in WWE.

Was CM Punk a Draw in All Elite Wrestling?

One of the criticisms of CM Punk is that he wasn’t a draw for the promotion. AEW President Tony Khan once vehemently defended the former two-time AEW World Champion from criticism from Eric Bischoff during a media scrum.

Wrestlenomics has provided some data that proves that CM Punk was a draw for All Elite Wrestling during his year in the promotion. According to Wrestlenomics, Punk increased quarter-hour ratings when he was on the screen. The five PPVs he appeared on are the highest-selling in promotion history. He main evented two $1m gates and has four of the top ten selling items on ShopAEW and PWTees this year.

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out in the NOW Arena in Chicago on September 4th. He tore his pectoral during the match and would have had to relinquish the title anyway.

However, CM Punk went on a rant to begin the media scrum after the PPV. During the rant, he insulted The Elite, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and others, all while AEW President Tony Khan was seated directly next to him.

After his rant, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly went to the former AEW World Champion’s locker room and a brawl broke out. CM Punk’s friend and former AEW producer Ace Steel has been released from the company.