CM Punk Reveals ‘The Most Perfect Match’ He Has Ever Had

CM Punk has wrestled some impressive matches since joining AEW in August last year. He has now revealed which one of them has been his favorite so far.

The Straight Edge Star recently had an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. The wrestling journalist shared a highlight from that chat on Twitter.

According to Raimondi, Punk told him that his match with Dax Hardwood gave him a unique feeling. It was the most perfect match he has had:

“That’s the dragon I’m now chasing. I’m trying to replicate that feeling I had after that match. I never, ever say this, but to me that was the most perfect match I’ve probably ever had.”

CM Punk told me his match with Dax Harwood has been his favorite in AEW.



CM Punk vs Dax Harwood

CM Punk faced Dax Harwood during the March 23 episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year. It was the opening match of the night.

The ending of the match that lasted almost 13 minutes saw Hardwood reversing a GTS attempt. The FTR member then managed to lock his opponent into a sharpshooter.

However, Punk countered and he rolled over to transition it into Anaconda Vice. Having targeted Dax’s arm with the same move earlier in the match as well, CM Punk managed to get the win with the submission.