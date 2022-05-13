CM Punk Reveals His ‘Wrestler Of The Year’ So Far

CM Punk has revealed who he believes is the “Wrestler Of The Year” thus far into 2022.

On this week’s episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite, the episode opened up with a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals match between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood. It was a great bout between the pair, but Cole ended up winning when it was all said and done.

Throughout the match, Cole targeted the injured ribs of Harwood. A sharpshooter was too much pain for Harwood to take on those ribs, forcing him to tap out. Recently, Harwood took to Twitter to thank fans for their support despite the loss.

“I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do. I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail.”

I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do.



I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 12, 2022

Punk responded to Harwood’s Tweet with tremendous praise, naming him as his own “Wrestler Of The Year” thus far.

Harwood was obviously flattered by the compliment, responding with the following.

Dude… — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 13, 2022

Punk actually defeated Harwood in a match on Dynamite back on March 23. He was also on commentary for the Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match last month.

As for Punk inside the ring, he has a pretty big match coming up himself. He’ll challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing live on pay-per-view (PPV).

CM Punk has been extremely successful in his AEW run thus far, and can cap it off with a big World Title win.