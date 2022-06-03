CM Punk is a “Sellout & a Fake-A**” Claims Former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar, valet, and manager Shelly Martinez has branded CM Punk a “sellout” and a “fake-a**” in recent comments made aimed at the AEW World Champion.

Martinez competed as Ariel in WWE’s rebranded ECW and later worked as Salinas in TNA Wrestling.

Last year, Punk told the Wrestling Perspective Podcast that Kelly Kelly once found blood all over her hotel bathroom and that he and Sabu allowed Kelly and then-boyfriend Andrew ‘Test’ Martin, to share their room.

Martinez told WSI’s James Romero that she was also involved, and had been sharing a room with Kelly at the time, and found it disrespectful that Punk didn’t mention her.

Punk, I put on a huge pedestal and that’s my fault. You shouldn’t put anyone on a pedestal. And now, fast forward to today, I think he’s a sellout and a fake a**.” Shelly Martinez.

Martinez added that she was friends with Punk during her time with WWE, and wore his shirts after leaving the promotion for modeling gigs.

She later said that she found it ironic that the bloody bathroom would be in her room given that she was playing a vampire at the time.

“Punk doesn’t say I was there at all. It’s just like… b**ch, you knew. And so I was like, you know what, you’re just like the rest.” Shelly Martinez.

Punk captured the AEW World Championship, his first title win in over a decade, by defeating ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at Double or Nothing 2022.

There’s no confirmation yet on who Punk’s first challenger will be.

