CM Punks Feels ‘Solidarity’ With Sasha Banks Over WWE Walk Out

CM Punk is one of the faces of the anti-WWE movement. He has been critical of the company’s policies since infamously walking out in 2014. Punk has been taking shots at the promotion regularly since his return to pro wrestling last year.

The Straight Edge Star recently spoke to The Hashtag Show. Talking about Sasha Banks taking a path similar to his own, the AEW world champion mentioned how he was the first guy to go ‘through the wall.’ Punk claimed that he feels solidarity with Banks, and he is always going to support anyone who stands up against WWE:

“Somebody on Twitter is gonna be mad at me. My thing is always I can’t listen to people criticise me if I wouldn’t ask advise from them. You can’t lead people somewhere you’ve never gone; I try to be as humble as I can be and I don’t like talking about myself but I was the first guy through the wall. I got fucking bloodied for it, you know what I mean?” asked CM Punk,

He continued “To watch somebody else stand up and walk out, I’m always gonna support that. One hundred fucking percent. I’ve never met Mercedes. I don’t know her, but I definitely feel solidarity with her. I know how that place is, I know how women are treated there. I’m not a woman myself, so I can’t put myself in those shoes, but there’s probably a lot of reasons why she peaced out.”

CM Punk also discussed topics such as the current landscape of pro wrestling. You can check out his interview below:

