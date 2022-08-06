CM Punk Reveals Thoughts On Current Pro Wrestling Landscape

The landscape of pro wrestling has seen a major shift in the last few years. On one hand, companies like AEW have risen that have reignited the interest of many lapsed fans. On the other hand, the ever-declining TV ratings of WWE have led many to believe that we are witnessing the death of pro wrestling. CM Punk is aware of both these sentiments.

The AEW champion spoke to The Hashtag Show over the Starrcast weekend. He was asked for his thoughts on the current pro wrestling landscape. Replying to it, Punk said that he thinks pro wrestling is thriving, though he acknowledged the different opinions:

“It depends on your perspective. It depends on how grumpy I am that day. You can go either way. You can say that, ‘Oh man, wrestling’s dying.’ Or you can say ‘Well look at it, it’s thriving.'” For the first time there’s a second company that’s viable and I’m not gonna say it’s a viable threat.” said CM Punk,

He continued, “It’s just a viable, healthy company. A second place where men and women can get paid to wrestle in ring on television. I know there’s people that think dynamite is the greatest thing in the world. There’s people that think dynamite isn’t good. People that think it’s somewhere in the middle, it could be better. But because we’re having that conversation, I supposed pro wrestling is thriving.”

CM Punk later mentioned how Dynamite is a show where you can watch different styles of wrestling in one place. You can check out his interview below:

