CM Punk Spotted With Brace In Latest Photo

CM Punk has kept his silence and mostly stayed away from the public eye ever since his All Out media scrum rant and the post-show brawl.

The only update we have gotten about the AEW star has been through various reports. One such update revealed that the former AEW champion had to undergo surgery for a torn triceps.

This report was seemingly confirmed recently when a new photo of the Straight Edge Star surfaced online. In the photo with a fan as seen below, CM Punk is spotted wearing a brace on his left arm:

CM Punk Done With AEW?

There has been lots of rumors about the AEW future of the former WWE star ever since his media scrum comments led to the backstage altercation at All Out.

There are many who believe that Punk is done with the company after this and he won’t be brought back in any capacity. The belief is that AEW is taking their time to sort out any potential legal situations before releasing the 42-year-old.

The wrestling promotion itself, however, has stayed quiet on the matter. There has been no update on how the investigation on the incident is going, so it’s hard to say how the management is planning to handle Punk’s departure.