CM Punk Walking Without Assistance (Photo)

CM Punk looks to be recovering well from his foot injury.

A fan recently snapped a picture of Punk in a Chicago airport, in which he’s seen walking on his own power without any sort of assistance. Punk was accompanied by Danhausen. Check out the photo below.

I love walking into the con with cm punk and danhausen pic.twitter.com/KY8GkADOZJ — ashley & cosplay (@andcosplay_) August 7, 2022

Punk was also spotted at C2E2, where he also did not need crutches or a walking boot. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion is just two months removed from surgery, and seems to be recovering well.

AEW president Tony Khan recently noted that he’d like to have Punk back for All Out next month, however, he was unsure if that was realistic.

CM Punk won the AEW World Title at AEW Double Or Nothing earlier this year against Hangman Page. However, he later announced on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage that he will need surgery to repair the injury, seeing him sidelined for several months.

In his absence, Jon Moxley has been crowned the interim AEW World Champion, which will set up a unification bout with Punk once he’s healthy enough to return. Of course, that’s if Moxley is able to retain the title until Punk finally is healthy enough to compete.